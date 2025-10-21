Sharjah Police clear over 7,000 traffic fines benefiting hundreds of motorists

More than 7,000 traffic violations have been cleared in Sharjah, offering major reprieve to motorists. The move, under a recent Executive Council decision, benefited hundreds of residents with long-standing unpaid traffic fines incurred before the policy change.

As part of the government’s commitment to support community stability, Sharjah Police carried out the Executive Council's decision to cancel traffic violations over 10 years old.

So far, 284 people have benefited, and more than 7,000 traffic violations have been cancelled, in line with the rules and procedures outlined in the decision. Applicants must pay a fee of Dh1,000 for cancellation, except in humanitarian or special cases, such as the death of the vehicle owner, leaving the country for at least 10 years, or when owners of abandoned vehicles cannot be reached. Eligible individuals can access this benefit by visiting the Traffic and Licensing Service Centres.

The General Command of Sharjah Police urged the public to comply with traffic laws and avoid violations to ensure safety and improve discipline. It reminds drivers of the Executive Council’s decision on exemption rates.

If payment is made within 60 days from the date of the violation, a 35 per cent discount applies to the fine, detention period, and vehicle impound fees. If payment is made after 60 days but within one year, a 25 per cent discount applies only to the fine.

Sharjah Police encourages the public to take advantage of these facilities to support compliance, promote road safety, and strengthen community trust in the police and traffic system in the emirate.