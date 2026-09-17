Sharjah Police issue clarification over woman's death: No foul play suspected

There were no initial signs of foul play in the death of an Asian woman at her residence in Sharjah, the emirate’s police clarified on Thursday.

Police launched an investigation after the Central Operations Room received a report of a woman found unconscious inside a residence. Security teams and the relevant authorities rushed to the scene, in coordination with National Ambulance teams.

A preliminary examination of the scene found no visible indications of criminal involvement, Sharjah Police said.

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The Public Prosecution ordered that the body be referred to forensic medicine for further examination and completion of the necessary legal procedures and investigations.

Police urged residents and media outlets not to circulate unverified information or speculate about the outcome of investigations and medical reports. They called on the public to rely on official sources for information about the case.