Dh2,000 fine: Sharjah Police catch motorist driving with sunshade covering windshield

Sharjah Police have apprehended a driver who was using a sunshade in the windshield of the car, which obstructed their field of vision, while driving.

The police said that this act is not only traffic violation, but also endangers the lives of the driver and other road users. Obstructed vision limits the driver's ability to monitor the road and respond to unexpected situations, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

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Using any object or device that obstructs visibility while driving is classified as a serious traffic violation under Article (1) of the Traffic Law. It carries a fine of Dh2,000 and can fetch the driver 23 black points. In addition to this, the vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

As of last year, Sharjah has increased the fines to be paid to release impounded vehicles. The police published a full list of violations and corresponding amounts to be paid to release the vehicle. It can cost drivers up to Dh30,000 to get their cars back after impoundment, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Sharjah Police often shares such stories of drivers caught committing traffic violations. This is done to warn residents about the dangers of ignoring the rules, and the potential penalties associating with violating the law.