Dh2,000 fine: Sharjah Police catch motorist driving with sunshade covering windshield

The police says this act is not only traffic violation, but also endangers the lives of the driver and other road users

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 8:57 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sharjah Police have apprehended a driver who was using a sunshade in the windshield of the car, which obstructed their field of vision, while driving.

The police said that this act is not only traffic violation, but also endangers the lives of the driver and other road users. Obstructed vision limits the driver's ability to monitor the road and respond to unexpected situations, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Recommended For You

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Using any object or device that obstructs visibility while driving is classified as a serious traffic violation under Article (1) of the Traffic Law. It carries a fine of Dh2,000 and can fetch the driver 23 black points. In addition to this, the vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

As of last year, Sharjah has increased the fines to be paid to release impounded vehicles. The police published a full list of violations and corresponding amounts to be paid to release the vehicle. It can cost drivers up to Dh30,000 to get their cars back after impoundment, depending on the seriousness of the violation.

Sharjah Police often shares such stories of drivers caught committing traffic violations. This is done to warn residents about the dangers of ignoring the rules, and the potential penalties associating with violating the law.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

2

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

3

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

4

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

5

Saudi Arabia launches 90-day multiple entry Umrah visa with 1-year validity