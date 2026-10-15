Sharjah Police bust 4 gangs for cyberattacks, crypto-related money laundering

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 12:27 PM
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Sharjah Police have dismantled four interconnected criminal networks involving 33 accused individuals and companies in what the force described as its biggest case in history.

The cross-border operation uncovered alleged cyberattacks, cryptocurrency-related money laundering and digital wallet theft targeting individuals, businesses and institutions.

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Police said the four networks operated with distinct roles: hacking systems and stealing data, laundering money through virtual assets, using social engineering to steal from digital wallets, and violently assaulting victims to force them to reveal their wallet passcodes.

Luxury cars, expensive watches and jewellery drew investigators’ attention to the suspects’ lavish lifestyles, with a young suspect possessing advanced digital skills providing an early lead.

Officers examined hundreds of pieces of digital evidence, identified the alleged leaders and tracked members before conducting raids that dismantled all four networks, police said.

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