Sharjah Police announces temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road

The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market)

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Nov 2026, 9:36 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sharjah Police has announced a temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road for tomorrow.

The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market).

Recommended For You

Tehran, Washington still far apart on deal; US midterm votes being counted

Tehran, Washington still far apart on deal; US midterm votes being counted

Qatar says 'bridging the gap' between US, Iran; both sides are reviewing proposals

Qatar says 'bridging the gap' between US, Iran; both sides are reviewing proposals

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

US midterms: Democrats flip Senate, win full control of Congress

US midterms: Democrats flip Senate, win full control of Congress

Warning alerts sounded in Najran and Jazan in Saudi Arabia

Warning alerts sounded in Najran and Jazan in Saudi Arabia

 

The police said that this temporary closure is set to host a running race organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in cooperation with the Kalba Sports Festival.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities have requested to use alternative routes during the closure and follow the instructions of traffic officers.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Houthis say they targeted King Fahd Airport in Dammam; no Saudi confirmation

2

Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments

3

'I had no money': Sharjah Ruler says he had to sell shares to issue his newest book

4

Trump says Iran 'not doing anything' on nuclear programme without US approval

5

Fresh tests needed to renew UAE driving licence expired over 10 years ago