Sharjah Police announces temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road

Sharjah Police has announced a temporary closure of Kalba Corniche Beach Road for tomorrow.

The beach will be closed from 4pm to 6pm from Al Qurm Roundabout to Kalba Roundabout (opposite Al Jubail Market).

The police said that this temporary closure is set to host a running race organised by the Sharjah Sports Council in cooperation with the Kalba Sports Festival.

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Authorities have requested to use alternative routes during the closure and follow the instructions of traffic officers.