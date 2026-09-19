Watch: Sharjah Police urge drivers to keep safe distance after motorist hits queued cars

The police share such videos of real accidents and traffic law violations from time to time in order to generate awareness about road safety

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 5:55 PM UPDATED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 5:58 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sharjah Police have urged motorists to be extra cautious when driving on the roads in order to prevent accidents and endangering their own lives, as well as that of others.

The police shared a video on Saturday of a distracted motorist driving into a lineup of stationary vehicles on a Sharjah road. There were multiple cars waiting at what seemed to be at a traffic signal, when the vehicle in question, even thought not being driven at a high speed, hit the car in front.

Recommended For You

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

 

Sharjah police shared the video on X, urging drivers to pay attention to the road and leave a sufficient distance help avoid traffic accidents and keep themselves and others on the road safe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The police share such videos of real accidents and traffic law violations from time to time in order to generate awareness about road safety and prevent dangerous incidents.

The police had earlier shared a video to warn the public about distracted driving. In the video, a sedan, driving recklessly, was seen ramming into the traffic island and knocking over a signboard.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

2

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

3

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

4

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

5

Saudi Arabia sends all-clear after alerts issued for Riyadh