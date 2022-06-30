Sharjah Police Academy launches third edition of Scientific Research Award

The recognition aims to encourage a culture of creativity and innovation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 12:11 AM

The Sharjah Police Academy launched the third edition of the Scientific Research Award.

The award aims to encourage researchers and support a culture of creativity and innovation. The opening of the registration will start from July 1 2022 to July 30 2022.

Addressing a press conference held at the Police academy premises, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi said that the award achieved great success in its first and second edition, and that there is great demand for participation by researchers and specialists from inside and outside the UAE.

Dh2 million allocated for police scientific research

Brigadier General Muhammad Khamis Al Othmani, Vice Chairman of the Academy Council, announced during the press conference that the Academy Council, headed by His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah, has directed this year to increase the budget for scientific research to Dh2 million. This is done in order to emphasize the importance of its tangible role in raising the level of awareness among members of society.

Cyber security

Brigadier General Al-Othmani confirmed that the required research will address a number of important and emerging issues, including cyber security in the UAE and other GCC countries.

It includes a standard comparison between three countries of the GCC, including the UAE, in the field of cybersecurity.

It will also focus on the future challenges of cyber security in the GCC countries and how to confront them, and ways of regional international cooperation to achieve cyber security.

Metaverse

The research also examines the applications of the Metaverse in security work, which is represented in the effect of virtual reality on security institutions, security work and future criminal policy.

Misuse of social media

The research will shed light on the security and legislative confrontation of some crimes, and types of security risks resulting from the misuse of social media. It will also highlight the security and community awareness to reduce the risks resulting from the misuse of social media.

Combating drug crimes

The research also will include ways to combat drug crimes. It will suggest methods of security confrontation of drug promotion, and preventive awareness strategies against drug dangers, which in turn includes the role of the media.

It will stress the role of family, schools and universities, and drug control strategy at the national, regional and international levels, legislative and security efforts, as well as aspects of regional and international cooperation.

