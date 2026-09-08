Sharjah Police recover $100,000 worth of stolen amber prayer beads in less than 24 hours

Sharjah Police have arrested two suspects accused of stealing a collection of valuable amber prayer beads worth more than $100,000, recovering the entire haul within 24 hours of receiving the report.

The case began after a Chinese national reported that he had been robbed after advertising the prayer beads for sale on social media.

According to police, a person contacted the victim claiming to be interested in purchasing the entire collection. After agreeing to inspect the items, the suspects lured the victim to an area in Sharjah, where they allegedly took the goods by deception before fleeing the scene.

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Dr Khalifa Al Hay, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, said specialised teams immediately launched search and investigation operations after receiving the report.

The teams collected evidence, analysed available data and used advanced security technologies to identify the suspects and track their movements.

Police investigations led officers to identify the two suspects and locate them in a neighbouring emirate.

In coordination with the security authorities in the emirate concerned, Sharjah Police teams moved to the suspects’ location, arrested them and recovered all the stolen prayer beads within less than 24 hours.

Sharjah Police said the swift response demonstrated the readiness of its specialised teams and their ability to use modern technologies, data analysis and intelligence to support criminal investigations.

The force urged members of the public to exercise caution when buying or selling goods through social media platforms, particularly when dealing with unknown individuals.

Police also advised people to verify buyers' and sellers' identities and choose safe, official locations to complete transactions.