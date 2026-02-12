Sharjah announces permits for extended work hours during Ramadan, Eid

Sharjah Municipality has announced that businesses can now apply for special permits to extend their work hours after midnight during the holy month of Ramadan and the subsequent Eid holidays.

The permit allows commercial establishments to operate from after midnight until the morning during the holy month of Ramadan through the third day of Eid Al-Fitr, and again from the first of Dhu al-Hijjah to the third day of Eid al-Adha.

To secure the permit, businesses must submit a copy of their trade license. The total fee for the service is Dh1,020.5, which includes a Dh1,000 issuance fee plus additional charges. It is open to most businesses, though the municipality specified that it does not apply to construction contracting companies.

Other Ramadan permits announced

The municipality also announced two other permits to support food businesses during the holy month.

A permit is available for restaurants, cafeterias, sweet shops, and ruqaq bakeries to display and sell popular food items in front of their establishments for up to three hours before Iftar.

This permit costs Dh500, and businesses must adhere to strict health and safety standards including:



• Food must be displayed on the front pavement (non-sandy areas).

• Display cases must be made of sealed glass with a minimum height of 100cm and have a sliding or hinged door.

• Non-rusting metal containers must be used.

• All food must be prepared within the licensed establishment.

• Food must be kept at an appropriate temperature (not refrigerated or frozen).

• Items must be properly covered and packaged using food-grade materials like aluminum foil or transparent plastic.

Additionally, a separate Dh3,000 permit is available for restaurants and food outlets, including those within shopping malls, to prepare and process meals during daytime hours in Ramadan. The conditions for this permit are:



• Food preparation and cooking are allowed in the establishment’s kitchen only.

• Receiving customers inside the main restaurant dining hall is not permitted.