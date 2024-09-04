Sharjah pays off Dh1.15 billion in citizens' debt

Photo: Wam

The Sharjah Debt Relief Committee has paid off more than Dh1.15 billion in citizens' debt, the emirate's Ruler said in a speech on September 4.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on Wednesday morning, with a speech.

In his opening speech, the Ruler emphasised on the importance of flexibility in a government and communicating directly with its citizens. He shared how implementing these policies led to the establishment of the Sharjah Debt Relief Committee.

He said that after the government was asked to communicate directly with citizens, he found that the established channels were insufficient. So, the Ruler set up the 'Direct Line' television and radio programme. However, he noted that citizens could not discuss some affairs publicly – so a new channel of communication called 'Mubara' was opened.

Through this, the emirate's government found many cases of those in need which led to the establishment of the Sharjah Citizens' Debt Relief Committee.