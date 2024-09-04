E-Paper

Sharjah pays off Dh1.15 billion in citizens' debt

In a speech, the Ruler emphasised on the importance of flexibility in a government and communicating directly with its citizens

By Wam

Photo: Wam
Photo: Wam

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:08 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:24 PM

The Sharjah Debt Relief Committee has paid off more than Dh1.15 billion in citizens' debt, the emirate's Ruler said in a speech on September 4.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) on Wednesday morning, with a speech.


In his opening speech, the Ruler emphasised on the importance of flexibility in a government and communicating directly with its citizens. He shared how implementing these policies led to the establishment of the Sharjah Debt Relief Committee.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said that after the government was asked to communicate directly with citizens, he found that the established channels were insufficient. So, the Ruler set up the 'Direct Line' television and radio programme. However, he noted that citizens could not discuss some affairs publicly – so a new channel of communication called 'Mubara' was opened.

Through this, the emirate's government found many cases of those in need which led to the establishment of the Sharjah Citizens' Debt Relief Committee.

IGCF opening ceremony

At the opening ceremony a film was shown, focussing on how providing people with decent living opportunities through flexible communication between governments and citizens leads to development and an improved quality of life.

This year's forum offers more than 160 activities, including sessions, inspirational speeches, a training program with 40 capacity-building sessions, workshops, youth forums, and platforms showcasing the latest research and academic theses in communication sciences, supported and sponsored by over 40 local, regional, and international partners.

