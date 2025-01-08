Sharjah: Now, get vehicle inspections done remotely with new app service

Sharjah Police has announced the launch of a new service aimed at simplifying technical inspection procedures for vehicles. Users can now conduct inspections 'remotely' through the Rafid application.

This initiative is part of the government's efforts to enhance efficiency and save time and effort for citizens and residents.

According to the authority, the service targets owners of private vehicles registered in Sharjah, provided that the vehicle is not older than eight years and that its license has not been renewed for over 18 months.

The service also includes owners of trailer vehicles or 'mobile homes'. Beneficiaries can expect to receive the inspection report within 24 hours of submitting their request, making it easier to complete renewal processes.

By following these clear steps, users can easily navigate the remote inspection service through Rafid App: Ensure you have the 'Rafid' application installed on your device.

Click on the 'Remote Inspection' icon.

Add a new request. Choose the option to add a new inspection request.

Select your vehicle. If your vehicle is already registered, select it. If not, enter the required information to add your vehicle then choose 'verify vehicle details'.

Go to the list of registered vehicles in the application.

Select the option for 'renewal inspection'.

Input your phone number and ID number.

Attach the necessary images for the inspection.

If you have any extra documents (e.g., accident reports, colour change permits), upload them as well.

After ensuring all information and documents are correct, submit your report.

A confirmation message will appear after submission.

After completing the steps, wait for an approval message, which will include a payment link to finalise the inspection process.