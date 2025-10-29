Sharjah Next launched: New event brings together experts to discuss healthcare innovation

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) launched its new global series 'Sharjah Next' on Wednesday, October 29, with the first event centred on healthcare innovation.

The 'Sharjah Next: Healthcare' event runs for two days and brings together academics, startups, and industry leaders. Topics include artificial intelligence in medical diagnosis, precision heart care, genetics, and digital treatments.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch ceremony alongside Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said the launch represents Sharjah's strong commitment to health and innovation on a global scale. He revealed that SPARK now hosts more than 10,000 innovative companies working in different sectors, including healthcare innovation.

He added, “From early days, Sharjah has believed that true civilisation is not measured by material structures alone, but by the elevation of humanity — in thought, spirit, and health.”

Dr Asma Fikri, Director of Government and Institutional Partnerships at SPARK, highlighted that the University of Sharjah and American University of Sharjah have published over 2,000 healthcare research papers, showing the emirate's growing role in global medical innovation.

Some major announcements were also made by Al Mahmoudi, which include:

Partnership with the Sharjah Health Authority to bridge scientific research with clinical application.

Partnership with Emirates Health Services to develop frameworks that help implement innovative healthcare solutions nationwide

Collaborations with Beeah Group to link environmental sustainability with public health, creating cleaner environments

A new collaboration with Aster DM Healthcare, a major regional medical institution, to connect research laboratories with actual patient care

International partnerships with global medical and technology institutions

The agreements will give Sharjah-based researchers free access to testing data and opportunities for research funding.