Sharjah launches new ship to Sir Bu Nair Island with 80-passenger capacity, 'freezing rooms'

Equipped with lounges and guest cabins for travellers, the ship also features service facilities that include refrigeration rooms and high-efficiency power generators

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 1:16 PM

Sharjah has launched a new ship to transport both passengers and equipment to Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve.

The ship can hold up to 80 passengers, and is equipped with lounges and guest cabins.

Measuring 140 feet in length and 30 feet in width, the ship also features service facilities that include refrigeration and freezing rooms, high-efficiency power generators, and dual diesel engines that produce a total power of 1,440 horsepower.

Watch a video of the ship, by EPAA: