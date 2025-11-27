  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah: 2 new roads to ease traffic congestion on Mleiha Road

The budget for both the roads — located near the Etihad Rail station and Martyrs' Monument — goes up to Dh150 million

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 10:06 PM

Two road projects that will improve traffic flow in Sharjah were given the green light on Thursday by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The first project will upgrade a five-kilometer stretch of the Sharjah Ring Road, located near the Etihad Rail station, with an estimated budget of Dh90 million. This will ease the traffic congestion on Mleiha Road.

The University City Bridge will also be expanded to incorporate four lanes — two in each direction — to facilitate smoother traffic flow and better connectivity leading up to Rakan Bridge.

The second project involves the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the Martyrs' Monument in Sharjah. Costing Dh60 million, this bridge will create a direct route for vehicles traveling from Mleiha Road towards Mohamed bin Zayed Road, as well as for those coming from Sheikh Khalifa Street heading towards Maliha Road.

According to Sharjah Media Bureau (SMB), “the design of the bridge will be modern and aesthetically pleasing, enhancing the overall beauty of the area".

“The two projects will enhance traffic safety, alleviate congestion, and shorten travel times between various regions,” SMB added.