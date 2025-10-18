  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah Police roll out smart device to detect traffic violations, issue fines

The new radar device, which is called "Rased", is equipped with a high-resolution camera

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 4:53 PM

For a smoother flow and fewer accidents on Sharjah streets, the emirate's police authority has rolled out a new smart device to detect traffic violators in real-time.

In a video posted on its social media platforms, the Sharjah Police showcased the device named "Rased", in a bid to catch motorists who take wrong turns, ignore their lanes, putting their lives and the lives of others on the road at risk.

To explain how "Rased" works, an officer says: "It is a smart radar designed to detect serious traffic violations that often lead to accidents and congestion, especially when drivers fail to stay within their designated lanes".

"Once these violations are detected, a traffic fine is issued and sent to the violating driver," he added.

Equipped with a high-resolution camera, the new radar device was developed in Sharjah Police's traffic innovation lab over three phases.

"The result will be more disciplined roads and smoother traffic flow, especially during peak hours. Our goal is your safety, not just issuing fines," the officer said.

The emirate is stepping up its crackdown on traffic violations despite recording fewer deaths due to accidents in the first six months of the year.

During the first half of 2025, Sharjah Police have reported a 35 per cent decrease in the traffic fatality rate per 100,000 population, compared to the same period last year.