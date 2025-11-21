‘Be Aware, Stop, Think, Protect’: New platform in Sharjah to fight cyber fraud

To counter scammers who are increasingly becoming more sophisticated, Sharjah Police launched an interactive cybersecurity awareness platform called ‘Be Aware–Stop, Think, Protect’ aimed at providing practical tools for residents to avoid falling victim to bogus schemes.

Speaking to Khaleej Times at the launch ceremony on Thursday at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, Brigadier Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, director of the Criminal Investigations Department, said: “Fraudsters are creating highly convincing digital platforms that appear official and trustworthy, targeting individuals who believe they are interacting with legitimate consumer-protection services.

He also warned the public that legitimate consumer protection or government entities never request OTP codes, bank PINs, or payments, urging residents to carefully verify any platform before submitting documents or sending funds.

Abu Al Zoud said ‘Be Aware – Stop, Think, Protect’ aims to educate the public about growing online scams, particularly those where criminals impersonate consumer-protection agencies or government service portals to deceive residents.

Investigations indicate that a large portion of these operations originate outside the UAE, while local accomplices handle withdrawals and logistical steps.

“The new platform strengthens direct communication between law enforcement and the community, enabling residents to report suspicious activity and seek guidance. In a world increasingly dependent on digital communication, public awareness is the strongest line of defense against cyber fraud,” Brigadier added.

He further noted that fraudsters continually develop new tactics, “but Sharjah Police are well-prepared to detect and cope with these evolving threats, conducting continuous monitoring and awareness campaigns to stay ahead of cybercriminals.”

The ‘Be Aware’ platform also features a virtual version, allowing residents to access educational content online. It includes interactive stations demonstrating cyber-fraud scenarios and teaches practical steps to avoid victimisation. A dedicated children’s station educates students about online safety, developed in collaboration with the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

Sharjah Police emphasised that public vigilance remains crucial. Residents are encouraged to avoid downloading unverified apps, double-check the authenticity of online services, and report any suspicious activity through official channels, including the Haris reporting system, the Sharjah Police app, or by calling 055 999 2158 / 065 943 228.

Don’t fall to cyberscams

Colonel Dr Khalifa Yousef Balhai, director of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, highlighted that scammers frequently redirect victims to fraudulent websites or persuade them to install unauthorised remote-access applications. These tools allow criminals to view banking screens, capture passwords, or take control of a victim’s mobile device. “We have observed a rising trend in social-engineering scams, phishing attempts, and apps that request access to sensitive personal data,” he said, emphasising the need for public vigilance.

Authorities outlined several major types of cyber fraud currently affecting residents:

Fake consumer-protection websites requesting personal documents, ID copies, or “processing fees” to resolve complaints.

Remote-access app scams, enabling criminals to remotely control victims’ phones or computers.

Social-media discount and refund traps promising prizes, cashback, or refunds that do not exist.

Phantom property and vehicle listings, used to collect deposits or reservation payments before disappearing.

Bogus complaint-resolution services, falsely claiming affiliation with official UAE consumer-protection authorities.

Sharjah Police said they will expand the campaign by conducting regular workshops and seminars in schools, malls, and community centers to ensure that residents are equipped to identify fraudulent schemes. By combining physical outreach with virtual resources, the authorities aim to minimise victimisation and enhance digital literacy across the emirate.