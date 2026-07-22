Watch: Sharjah introduces fire bike to beat traffic congestion in emergencies

As part of initiatives to expediate firefighting efforts in Sharjah, the emirate's Civil Defence Authority has introduced a new firefighting motorcycle that is capable of taking preliminary measures in times of fire emergencies until main firefighting vehicles arrive at the scene.

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority said the firefighting bike will help reduce response time especially in times of heavy traffic during summer which typically brings a heightened risk of fires in the emirate as soaring temperatures place greater strain on electrical systems, air-conditioning units and hazardous materials.

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A short video introducing the new firefighting motorcycle in Sharjah was shared. Watch here:

On July 20, field inspection campaigns on fire alarm and firefighting systems and equipment were conducted by the General Directorate of Prevention and Protection at the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, to ensure suppliers' compliance with approved technical standards and specifications.

The introduction of the new firefighting vehicle comes as Sharjah is taking steps to minimise fire mishaps and disasters. The emirate has been deploying advanced technologies in its buildings, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be key in making structures more resilient to such risks.

Sharjah municipality has recently taken measures to address fire safety in residential and commercial buildings. In 2023, Sharjah announced a Dh100 million project that will replace the external faces of buildings, known as facades, with fire-resistant material. So far, five buildings have been fire-proofed, with a target of 40 buildings in total.