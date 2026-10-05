Sharjah warns against dumping pets after abandonment cases at animal market

Sharjah Municipality has warned residents against dumping pets after many abandonment cases were found near the emirate's Birds and Pet market.

In an announcement on Monday, the authority warned against such practices, describing them as violations of applicable regulations and contrary to the principles of compassion and responsible animal care.

For owners who wish to surrender animals, the authority urged them to contact its call centre on 993 to enquire about whether the animal can be accepted and whether there is space available at the Sharjah Cats and Dogs Shelter.

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Along with the notice, the municipality shared footage of a boy leaving an animal in a cage outside one of the shops at the Birds and Pet market.

The municipality clarified that surrender requests are assessed based on the shelter’s capacity, and applicants are contacted once a space becomes available to determine whether the animal can be accepted.

It stressed its commitment to promoting responsible pet ownership, which includes providing proper healthcare, adequate nutrition and a safe environment, as well as complying with relevant laws and requirements.

In a move to protect dumped animals, Dubai Municipality built an integrated shelter at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan in July to give animals a safe place to recover, receive care and, hopefully, find a loving forever home.

While cat lovers can find a new feline companion at this new facility, Dubai Municipality also has a shelter at Al Khawaneej which accommodates dogs and facilitates their adoption. The shelters are part of the Municipality's efforts to promote animal welfare and responsible pet ownership, with pets receiving proper veterinary care before being matched with suitable families.

Recent regulations

Abu Dhabi has been making strides in animal welfare, with recent laws mandating the registration of microchipped cats and dogs, and a new animal ownership service launched on February 3 last year. Under new regulations introduced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), pet owners must register their animals on the TAMM platform, and failure to comply will result in fines.

The new system aims to reduce the stray animal population, track pet records, enable proper identification and improve animal welfare, while creating a centralised database for owners and their microchipped pets.

In 2023, authorities in Abu Dhabi also launched an investigation into reports about cats being abandoned in the desert. Videos showing several cats abandoned in a desert went viral on social media, with many rescue groups expressing shock over the incident.

UAE laws on animal abuse

Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law prohibits crimes against animals.

Article 466: A penalty of incarceration and/or fine shall be imposed on anyone who deliberately and without justification kills or seriously injures [certain animals]... as well as anyone who leaves a stray animal in conditions that pose a danger to people.

Article 471: A penalty of incarceration for a period not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000 shall be imposed on anyone who, deliberately and without justification, kills or poisons any domesticated or tamed animal other than those stated in Article 466.

Article 472: A fine not exceeding Dh5,000 shall be imposed on anyone who harasses, tortures or maltreats a domesticated or tamed animal, as well as anyone who abstains from caring for such animal when he is entrusted therewith or is duly bound to take care of it.

Article 473: A fine not exceeding Dh3,000 shall be imposed on anyone who, by his fault, causes wounds or injuries to any animal or cattle belonging to another person, and if such fault causes the death of such animal, the penalty shall be a fine not exceeding Dh10,000.

Furthermore, a separate and older law — Federal Law No. 16 of 2007 concerning the Protection of Animals from Abuse and Neglect — prohibits the use of animals for scientific experiments. Anyone using animals in this manner "without authorisation from the competent department or the competent authority" will face hefty penalties starting from not less than Dh50,000 and going up to Dh200,000, along/or with imprisonment of not more than a year.

In 2020, the Federal Public Prosecution had also warned that people selling ill or injured animals will face a fine of Dh200,000.