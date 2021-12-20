Sharjah Municipality distributes free firewood to citizens

The initiative aimed at preventing the random cutting of trees and protecting the environment

Supplied photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 8:04 PM

Sharjah Municipality is offering free firewood to Emiratis to help prevent the random cutting down of trees. The logs are generally used for camping in the desert or on Emirati farms.

ALSO READ

The initiative, titled ‘Your Firewood Is On Us’, will help protect the environment, the authority said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Sharjah City, confirmed that the Council and the Municipality are keen on implementing initiatives that benefit community members and provide them with the best services.

He explained that the initiative embodies the Municipality’s role in preserving the environment and optimising the use of remnants of pruned trees, as well as those of harmful ones that are removed (such as Damas and Al-Ghawyif), by distributing their trunks or recycling their waste, such as leaves and others, for the manufacture of natural fertilisers.

According to Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, this initiative fulfils the Municipality's objective of increasing sustainability, caring for the environment, and preserving it through the proper disposal of tree trunks, thanks to the pruning and maintenance operations carried out. It was decided to distribute these to citizens free of charge, for use during the winter season.

He also pointed out that the initiative is aimed at enhancing the aesthetic beauty of the emirate, preventing their misuse by people who cut them down, or encroach on such land, and adhering to the national agenda, in order to provide a sustainable environment.

Al Tunaiji said that the beneficiaries who required tree trunks were to make a pre-booking through the Municipality's communication channels, and also had to show their Emirates ID at the loading site. Only one load is allowed per customer, and the vehicle should either be a light pickup or a small trailer, to benefit the largest possible number of citizens who require tree trunks. Additionally, the customer is also responsible for providing the means of transportation, as the Municipality is only responsible for loading the tree trunks.

The distribution begins from tomorrow, Tuesday, December 21, from 7am to 4pm, until resources last. The beneficiary can contact the Municipality through WhatsApp (06-5162455), where they are to send the required documents, including a copy of their Emirates ID and passport.