Vehicle owners in Sharjah have been urged to collect their impounded vehicles in the emirate or risk them being sold through a public auction.

In a public notice, the Sharjah City Municipality alerted owners of impounded vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles whose vehicles have been with the authority for over six months.

The specific persons have been notified to visit the Inspection and Control Department in Industrial Area 5 within four days from now in order to rectify the reasons for impoundment and receive the properties.

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Failure to not doing so will result in the municipality selling the vehicles through a public auction after November 26.