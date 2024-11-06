Sharjah: Meet calligraphy professor who was bullied as a child for his handwriting

KT Photos: Waad Barakat

When Professor Mohamed Boukhana was just seven years old, he faced a distressing experience that could have derailed his future. Bullied by a teacher who mocked his handwriting, he was told he wrote with "chicken legs." Instead of succumbing to despair, this early adversity ignited a passion within him. "When you provoke an artist, you awaken the power that lies dormant within,” he said. Today, he proudly represents Morocco at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair, sharing his journey and the beauty of this revered art form with the world.

Today, Professor Mohamed is not just a survivor of childhood bullying; he is a celebrated educator and an ambassador of Moroccan calligraphy, invited to participate in the Book Fair, which began on Wednesday as part of Morocco's rich cultural delegation. Khaleej Times had the opportunity to speak with him at the Morocco section, the fair’s Guest of Honour.

The 50-year-old Professor shared insights about his journey into the world of calligraphy. "I was honoured by the King of Morocco, but it all began with that teacher’s taunt," he explained. "I worked diligently to improve my skills and eventually found my voice in art." He emphasised the importance of perseverance, stating, "Every stroke of the pen is a dance, a way to express emotions and connect with our heritage."

"It starts with a book," reads the theme of this year's SIBF which is taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah. This slogan encapsulates the essence of the event, which will showcase over 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and feature a myriad of cultural activities until November 17. The fair is set to host 134 guests from 32 countries, leading over 500 events, including discussions, workshops, and readings—all dedicated to celebrating the power of literature.

As he showcased his work at the fair, Professor Mohamed highlighted the unique styles of Moroccan calligraphy, “Mabsoot, Al-Majohar, and Thuluth. These forms embody our cultural identity," he said and added, "And I aim to bring the beauty of Moroccan heritage to a global audience." His passion for art extends beyond aesthetics; he also believes in the therapeutic power of calligraphy. "Art therapy allows individuals to navigate the stresses of life. When we dip the ink and dance the pen, we create not just letters, but a sense of peace."

'Calligraphy has a sacred role'

Professor Mohamed also passionately articulated his belief that calligraphy is not just an art form but a vital cultural heritage that will endure despite the rise of technology. "Calligraphy has a sacred role, especially in the context of writing the Holy Quran," he explained. "It has been honoured for centuries, and the meticulous craft of hand-written calligraphy cannot be replicated by machines." He acknowledged the benefits of modern technology, stating, "While digital tools can enhance accessibility, they cannot replace the intimacy and authenticity of hand-crafted art."

He emphasised that the act of writing by hand is a meditative practice that fosters connection to one's thoughts and heritage. "Each letter we form carries the weight of our history," he noted. "When we write, we engage in a dialogue with our past, preserving it for future generations." Professor Mohamed believes that the tactile experience of pen on paper, the scent of ink, and the rhythm of the writing process create an irreplaceable bond between the artist and the medium.

He concluded with a hopeful vision for the future of calligraphy: "As long as there are individuals who appreciate beauty and tradition, the art of calligraphy will thrive. It is a living tradition, evolving yet rooted in the past. We must ensure that this legacy continues, blending the old with the new." His commitment to teaching and preserving this art form is a powerful reminder that even in a rapidly changing world, certain traditions hold profound significance and will continue to inspire.