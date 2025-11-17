Sharjah: Man saved from drowning in open sea; rescue team honoured

A man was saved from drowning in Sharjah, after being found in a life-threatening situation, the Sharjah Civil Defence announced on Monday, November 17.

The rescue took place during a routine patrol when the Marine Rescue Unit of the authority chanced upon a person found in the sea in a life-threatening condition.

The patrolmen were able to reach him quickly, board him onto the boat and provide immediate first aid before being transported to specialised medical facilities.

The Director General of Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, Colonel Youssef Obaid Harmoul Al-Shamsi, honored the rescue team in appreciation of their high readiness and quick intervention.

Last month, an Egyptian expat was honoured by the authority for saving the life of two small girls who almost drowned in Mamzar beach at night.

The incident took place during a beachside tea picnic after Maghrib prayers. The families, who have been neighbours in Sharjah for three years, had planned a quiet evening outing together.

Authorities regularly issue reminders to the public to be wary at beaches and follow safety guidelines. Recently, Dubai Police announced it had heightened beach patrols to increase safety along the coast.

New summer training programmes are also set be introduced for school students. Children will get hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue tools, ensuring that safety starts young.

Additionally, the authority called on the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector during major events. Members of the community can volunteer to be trained in marine rescue and to learn how to handle reports.

Mamzar Beach, which is split between Sharjah and Dubai, has seen incidents happen in the past. In November 2024, a 15-year-old Indian expat drowned after getting caught in strong water currents while swimming off the beach.

Meanwhile, during the year prior to that, a man died while trying to save his wife from drowning at the beach. The woman was rescued by Sharjah authorities.