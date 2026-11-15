Sharjah lights up Al Dhaid Bridge, lake with 177 decorative new poles

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the first phase of a project to illuminate Al Dhaid Bridge and Al Dhaid Lake, as part of efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance the emirate's urban landscape.

The first phase involved installing 177 decorative lighting poles designed to meet modern aesthetic and technical standards, along with 225 energy-efficient lighting fixtures. The authority also laid approximately 10,000 metres of copper cables as part of the project.

Khalifa Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department at SEWA, said the project is part of the authority's ongoing efforts to modernise the lighting network and introduce advanced technologies that improve safety and promote energy efficiency.

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He added that the project is also intended to enhance the visual appeal of the city's main entrances, tourist attractions and recreational destinations, particularly Al Dhaid Lake, which serves as an important local attraction.

The initiative forms part of SEWA's wider efforts to develop infrastructure across Sharjah while improving the appearance of public spaces and enhancing the experience of residents and visitors.

By upgrading lighting facilities at key locations, the project is expected to contribute to safer surroundings while highlighting the area's natural and recreational attractions, particularly after dark.