Sharjah libraries offer 50% membership discount at SIBF 2026

Visitors to the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) can sign up for adult membership at Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) at half the usual fee, with a 50 per cent discount on adult library membership fees during the fair.

The offer reduces the annual membership fee from Dh160 to Dh75, inclusive of VAT, giving book lovers an opportunity to access library services and knowledge resources beyond the 12-day event, that opened its doors to the public today.

Alongside the discount, SPL is inviting visitors to look beyond the pages of books and discover how libraries have preserved knowledge, shaped civilisations and kept stories alive across generations.

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Through seven events under its programme, ‘Library of Civilisation’, SPL will explore the history of libraries, the making of books and the experiences of authors and researchers at the 45th SIBF, which runs from November 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Made of Stories’.

The programme is structured around three pillars: ‘Book in Focus’, ‘Behind the Scenes’ and ‘The Big Book Club’.

From ancient manuscripts to stories behind books

For Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, libraries are more than repositories of books. They reflect how knowledge has travelled through generations and helped shape societies.

“Libraries tell the story of how human knowledge has developed through the efforts of generations of scholars, writers and researchers who collected, documented and passed it on,” she said.

Through the programme, SPL hopes to help visitors understand the work that goes into preserving this collective memory, while encouraging younger generations to develop a deeper interest in reading.

“Introducing younger generations to the history of libraries is closely linked to encouraging them to read and make use of the knowledge resources available today,” Bushulaibi said.

She added that libraries should also serve as spaces for conversations and discovery, allowing readers to interact with authors and researchers and better understand how knowledge is produced and verified.

The ‘Book in Focus’ series will take visitors through different periods of history, with discussions centred on Islamic and Andalusian heritage.

Writer and poet Sheikha Al Mutairi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Writers Union, will discuss her book Days of Books during a session titled ‘Thus Spoke the Books’ on Thursday, November 5, at 5pm. Drawing on her years of working among bookshelves, she will share stories from her experiences with books.

On Friday, November 6, at 5pm, Emirati author Ahmed Rashid bin Fahad will explore the fall of Granada and its human and historical consequences through his book Granada After the Fall: The Story of an Undefeated People, in a session titled ‘Thus Spoke History’.

The programme will also examine how knowledge travelled across cultures. Dr Mashhad Al Allaf, Professor of Philosophy of Science, Ethics and Logic at the University of Sharjah, will lead ‘Thus Spoke Arabic’ on November 13, exploring the influence of Arab civilisation on the West and the transmission of scientific knowledge and terminology from Arabic into Latin languages.

How authors research, write and build their libraries

While some sessions will focus on the history captured in books, others will take visitors behind the scenes to understand the research, experiences and discoveries that shape a published work.

The ‘Behind the Scenes’ pillar will open on Saturday, November 7, with Dr Hamad Al Jabri discussing ‘The Art of Travel Writing’. Drawing on his adventures in Latin America, he will explore how encounters with different cultures and places can become material for travel literature.

On November 12, Dr Sami Al Naqbi, a professor at the University of Al Dhaid, will share his experience searching for rare references, including his work with The State of Islam in Al-Andalus, during a session titled ‘Books That Shaped the Story’.

For Emirati writer and researcher Fahad Ali Al Mamari, collecting books has become a pursuit in itself. In ‘In Search of Rare Books’ on Saturday, November 14, he will share his experience of building a personal library of approximately 12,000 volumes and tracking down rare books and reference materials.

The programme will also make room for younger readers through ‘The Big Book Club’, organised in collaboration with Khorfakkan Youth Centre on Sunday, November 8, at 11am.

Participants will discuss The Pawned Dagger, presented in comic-book format, offering young readers an opportunity to engage with storytelling through graphic literature.

Visitors can avail themselves of the 50 per cent membership discount by registering at the Sharjah Public Libraries stand in Hall 4 (K2) during the fair.