Sharjah launches three days of big discounts of up to 80%

Shopping centres and stores across Sharjah have launched big discounts on brands and other goods and products, in addition to offering countless prizes and gifts starting today (Wednesday) until July 6 to 8.
The three-day big discounts campaign comes as part of the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2022", which is organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), and will run from today (Wednesday) July 6 to 8.
Deals and discounts of up to 80 per cent will be offered on a wide range of fashion, cosmetics, electronics, and household items by popular brands.
Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, said: “The Chamber, through the big discounts campaign, is looking forward to providing Sharjah residents and visitors with a pleasant shopping experience, full of joy and lots of choices to choose from at affordable prices. It also aims to support retail partners, by stimulating commercial traffic and increasing sales."
For her part, Hana Al Suwaidi, chairperson of the committee supervising the Sharjah Summer Promotions, said: "A sizable package of prizes and valuable gifts will be given away as part of the big discounts campaign, which will take place in a festive, entertaining and heritage setting."
