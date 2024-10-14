Sharjah launches national initiative to train government employees in artificial intelligence

Photo: AFP File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Sharjah has launched a comprehensive national initiative to train thousands of government employees with artificial intelligence skills.

The move comes as part of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Sharjah Digital Authority and Microsoft UAE.

The initiative aims to train employees from various government sectors, including executive leaders, developers, and IT specialists, and aims to harness artificial intelligence technologies to raise productivity and enhance innovation.

In addition to empowering government employees, the initiative also seeks to develop ethical and sustainable technological solutions that enhance innovation and contribute to improving the quality of life. This initiative is in line with the UAE’s drive to enhance the role of artificial intelligence in driving economic and social growth.