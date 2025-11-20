Sharjah launches Human Development Forum highlighting Palestinian heritage

Sharjah has launched its inaugural Human Development Forum, a new initiative aimed at advancing humanitarian and cultural efforts in the region.

Held at the University of Sharjah (UOS) under the theme “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine,” the forum brings together leaders, academics, and students to explore ways to preserve Palestinian culture and support local communities.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, in the presence of Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, attended the launch on Wednesday.

The keynote address was delivered by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi. He said that choosing “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine” as the theme of the forum’s inaugural edition aligns with the university’s path as it works to advance the forum’s objectives. He emphasised that preserving heritage is not just about history, but about teaching values, knowledge, and creativity to future generations.

He emphasised the vital role of students, describing them as an essential part of this work, and noted that their initiatives will help the forum achieve its goals. He added that he places full trust in the students, noting their creative ideas and proposals, which reflect the university’s vision to use knowledge for human advancement and community development.

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, announced the establishment of the Jawaher Al Qasimi Chair in Palestinian Studies and the Palestine Legacy Fund, designed to safeguard Palestinian heritage and provide scholarships for displaced students, particularly those from Gaza.

Speaking about the forum's theme, she said: “Everything we have discussed points to what we aim to achieve through the Sharjah Human Development Forum. We chose the theme ‘Humanity and Heritage in Palestine’ to strongly affirm our commitment to the Palestinian people who continue to face efforts to erase their identity and heritage. True belonging is not merely a tie to geography; it is a commitment to values, thought, and roots that stretch across time.”

Announcing the establishment of the Palestinian Studies Professorship, she said: "I am pleased to announce the establishment of the ‘Chair in Palestinian Studies’ at UOS. This marks a first step toward building a permanent ‘Centre for Palestinian Studies’ to preserve memory, protect the narrative, and educate future generations about the truth of history. History kept alive in our academic work is a responsibility. Today, I entrust this responsibility to you, our students. I urge you to use your knowledge and your writing to document, protect, and share Palestinian studies."

The forum featured discussions on protecting Palestinian history, arts, architecture, and social traditions, while encouraging research, student projects, and community engagement. Panelists stressed that Palestinian heritage is under constant threat and highlighted initiatives aimed at preserving both tangible and intangible cultural assets.

By combining academic research, humanitarian action, and cultural preservation, the forum sets a new model for advancing human development while strengthening the UAE’s commitment to Palestine.