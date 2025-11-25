  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah Ruler approves largest government media hub in region

The new projects include the “Shams Creative Oasis”, an advanced centre for artistic and educational events; it features a modern theatre accommodating 700 people

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 3:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler has announced the largest unified government media hub in the UAE and the region, with the establishment of a complex comprising five major studios, ranging in size between 1,500 and 3,400 square metres.

These studios in Sharjah Media City “Shams” will meet the needs of film, drama, and content creators, in addition to specialised post-production facilities that include editing rooms, visual effects units, and sound design studios, enabling television and cinematic productions to be executed to the highest global standards.

The Shams studios will enhance the emirate’s ability to attract major production companies and content creators, while providing a professional platform for national talent to develop their skills and expand their presence in the media industry.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, who also serves as a Supreme Council Member, approved the project, which will bring together media entities affiliated with the Government of Sharjah, namely: the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Sharjah Media City “Shams”, which will serve as the new headquarters for the hub.

The complex will include four specialised buildings, each comprising a ground floor and four additional floors: one building for the Sharjah Media Council, one for the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and two buildings designated for media entities and companies operating within “Shams”.

The development also includes establishing a new building for the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority equipped with modern technical infrastructure. The first phase will consist of the administrative building, the news building, and the Sharjah Sports Channel building.

The new projects include the “Shams Creative Oasis”, an advanced centre for artistic and educational events. It features a modern theatre accommodating 700 people, along with facilities for hosting community events, artistic performances, and training programmes.