Sharjah to welcome visitors with fragrant rose water fountain roundabout in Kalba

Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a series of new infrastructure projects for the cities of Kalba and Khor Fakkan.

The announcements were made during the ‘Direct Line’ programme, and include a unique rose water fountain roundabout, a grand clock tower, and an innovative tree-planting initiative designed to naturally cool the city’s atmosphere.

A fragrant welcome to Kalba

Work is currently underway to construct a spectacular new roundabout that will welcome visitors arriving in the city of Kalba from the west.

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The centerpiece of this new landmark will be a unique fountain that sprays rose water, filling the surrounding air with a beautiful, fragrant scent.

Visitors also will be able to reach the center of the roundabout via a dedicated underground tunnel, allowing them to stroll and enjoy the aromatic atmosphere safely away from traffic.

Khor Fakkan’s new 'Clock Tower'

Further north in the coastal city of Khor Fakkan, another architectural is taking shape. A beautiful new monument is being constructed to greet those arriving in the city from the southern side.

The structure, which features a striking Islamic-style dome and large decorative arches, will be officially named 'The Clock Tower' (Burj Al Sa’a).

Cooling the city’s atmosphere

In a move that underscores Sharjah’s commitment to environmental sustainability and public comfort, Sheikh Sultan also revealed an innovative green project for Khor Fakkan.

Speaking on the ‘Direct Line’ programme, the Ruler of Sharjah stated: “God willing, the people of Khor Fakkan will be happy, and those who visit it will be happy. We have a project to plant special trees that will make the city’s atmosphere cool.”

This afforestation initiative aims to naturally lower temperatures and create a more pleasant microclimate for the city’s inhabitants and visitors, providing much-needed shade and natural cooling across the coastal city.