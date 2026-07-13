Sharjah Ruler unveils sea-based homes as part of wider Kalba transformation

The Ruler of Sharjah has revealed plans for two residential projects featuring homes built inside the sea in Kalba, offering a glimpse into what appears to be one of the emirate's most distinctive waterfront developments.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the projects during the "Direct Line" programme on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, saying they form part of the wider Khor Kalba City masterplan that has been under development for several years.

According to information published by the Ruler's office and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the two developments are being built behind the University of Kalba and extend towards the sea. While architectural and technical details have yet to be released, Sheikh Sultan described them as residential projects with a unique design located "inside the sea".

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The announcement comes as Sharjah continues a long-term transformation of its east coast city, with Kalba seeing major investments in tourism, infrastructure, heritage restoration and housing over recent years. The Ruler said the Khor Kalba City project has been in development for around seven years and is intended to preserve the city's archaeological and historical identity while creating a new tourism and leisure destination.

The sea-based homes are among a series of projects expected to be inaugurated in December. These include new road networks, corniche developments, compensation housing, Al Hayar Lake and rest area, Wadi Al Helo roads and additional tourism projects across Khor Kalba City.

No further details have yet been announced regarding the value of the projects, the number of homes, construction timelines or whether the residences are intended for citizens, tourism or private investment.

The latest announcement builds on years of development in Kalba, where Sharjah has already delivered projects including heritage restoration, public spaces, waterfront improvements and tourism attractions as part of a broader vision to reshape the city while protecting its natural environment.