Sharjah issues decision regarding collection, regulation of donations

The decision also included legal terms related to final provisions, suspension or closure of bank accounts and administrative violations and penalties

Published: Tue 19 Nov 2024, 5:30 PM

Sharjah's council issued a decision regarding collection and regulation of donations and endowment funds in the emirate on Tuesday.

The decision regulates the collection of donations that are collected after the approval of the Department of Islamic Affairs through legal provisions.

These provisions lay down the means to collect donations, the prohibitions while collecting them, conditions for granting a permit to collect donations, and the obligations of the person authorised to collect these.

The decision also included the legal terms related to final provisions, the suspension or closure of bank accounts, administrative violations and penalties, judicial police, executive decisions, enforcement and publication.

In regards to endowment funds, the decision entails the following:

  • Terms of request for permission to collect or receive endowment funds.
  • Conditions for the applicant to collect endowment funds, endowment banks.
  • Obligations of the parties and supervisory authority authorised to collect endowment funds.
  • Prohibitions while collecting endowment funds.

These provisions apply to the following:

  • Government agencies or charitable associations whose establishment decision stipulates the collection or provision of donations in the emirate, including its free zones.
  • Endowment funds in the emirate, for the purpose of establishing new endowments or financing existing endowments for their sustainability, development or reconstruction.

This came during a meeting of the Council which was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

