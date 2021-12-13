Sharjah Islamic Art festival to showcase artworks by 63 artists from 27 countries

About 98 workshops will be organised during the festival

Mohamed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture and Information. Supplied photo

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 4:52 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 4:53 PM

About 248 artworks by 63 artists from 27 countries will be showcased at the 24th edition of the Sharjah Islamic Art Festival (SIAF) that is kicking off on December 15.

Themed Gradate, this year's edition will run for 40 days at The Sharjah Art Museum, Al-Majaz Waterfront and Maraya Art Centre, among other venues around the emirate .

Mohamed Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture and Information (SDCI) said that the festival is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

“Thanks to His Highness’s wise vision in raising the cultural and artistic discourse together, to take it as a path to the renaissance of this intellectual project,” remarked Al Qaseer, during a press conference held on Monday to announce the details of the event.

The Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for a global art project, represented in the SIAF, to restore an artistic legacy that has its own aesthetics and historical connotations.

Theme of the festival

Al Qaseer explained, "The festival's theme Gradate refers to composition, construction and arrangement, perhaps every creative process arises from gradation."

He added that the participating artists, with their different tools, methods and expressive styles, tried to explore this concept according to their perceptions leading to the formulation of a visual achievement that went with the theme.

Sideline activities

There will be 151 events, including exhibitions, art workshops, and lectures, hosted by SDCI in cooperation with 26 entities in Sharjah, including the Arab Photographers Union, the Photographic Society, Emirates Society for Fine Arts, and other associations.

About 49 exhibitions will be launched in the Sharjah Art Museum, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, Al Majaz Waterfront, the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decoration, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater in the Eastern Province, and other destinations in the emirate.

Sixteen male and female artists from the UAE will be showcasing their artwork. This is the first time Serbia is participating in the festival.

The artworks will feature letterings, murals, and paintings in authentic calligraphy and decoration.

About 98 workshops will be organised, including the stages of letter coordination, workshop, and writing. There are also be a workshops on Diwani calligraphy.

Artists will give a visual presentation of various artistic experiences.

Three lectures will be presented under the titles of: Modern Techniques in Restoration of Manuscripts and Documents, Arabic Calligraphy and Other Arts, and the importance of academic and scientific progression and the disciplined artistic transition of science in the art of Arabic calligraphy. “We are pleased to host 96 ninety-six guests, including media professionals, lecturers, calligraphers and supervisors of art workshops from various countries”

Solo Exhibitions