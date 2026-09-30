Sharjah invests over Dh1.2 billion in eastern, central region development projects

More than Dh1.2 billion worth of development projects are being implemented across Sharjah’s Eastern and Central regions in 2026, covering new schools, sports facilities, government buildings, tourism sites and public parks.

Projects undertaken by the Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) are valued at more than Dh834 million in the Eastern Region, while investments in the Central Region exceed Dh386 million, according to figures released by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The programme includes projects currently under construction as well as facilities that have been completed and handed over, as part of efforts to expand public infrastructure and services across the emirate.

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Kalba accounts for Dh618 million

Kalba accounts for the largest share of investment in the Eastern Region, with projects valued at about Dh618 million.

Among the biggest is the Dh184 million second phase of Victoria International School in Kalba, which has been completed and handed over.

Extensions to government buildings along Kalba’s waterfront are valued at a combined Dh185 million, while a Dh110 million sports complex is being developed at the University of Kalba.

The complex will include two semi-Olympic swimming pools, training facilities, a football pitch and a running track.

Work is also progressing on the Dh77 million Kalba Club for the Disabled, which is 76 per cent complete, while the Dh38 million Rock Art Centre has reached 46 per cent completion.

Dh188 million in Khorfakkan

Development projects in Khorfakkan are valued at about Dh188 million, led by the Dh140 million second phase of Victoria International School, which has also been completed and handed over.

A new nursery in Al Luluyah Neighbourhood has been completed, while work continues on a civil defence centre and other public facilities.

In Dibba Al Hisn, more than Dh29 million is being invested in community projects, including a nursery, waterfront amenities and facilities at Sharjah Ladies Club’s beach park.

Education leads central region investment

In the Central Region, education projects account for Dh312 million of the more than Dh386 million development programme.

The largest is the Dh184 million Victoria International School in Al Dhaid.

At the University of Al Dhaid, a Dh84 million theatre with capacity for 1,000 people is being developed, alongside a mosque valued at Dh42 million.

Sports and service projects in the Central Region are valued at about Dh49 million. These include a Dh32 million equestrian club in Mleiha featuring stables for 40 horses, a racecourse and a training area.

A civil defence building in Al Bataeh and a camel market are also under construction, while more than Dh25 million is being invested in parks and green spaces.

Engineer Abdullah Al Tunaiji, Director of Branches at SDPW, said the projects form part of plans to expand public facilities in response to population growth.

He said the department is coordinating with relevant authorities to deliver the projects on schedule, maintain quality standards and improve the efficiency of government facilities.

The development programme follows the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and spans education, sports, tourism and public services.