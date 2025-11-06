SIBF 2025: Chefs at a book fair? Culinary stars whip up cross-cultural dishes, childhood stories

When you hear “book fair,” you might imagine aisles of novels and quiet reading corners. But at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), which kicked off on November 5 and runs until November 16, the air carried more than the sound of turning pages — it was filled with the scent of dough, cardamom, and sizzling pans.

At the fair’s Cooking Corner, chefs from around the world took the stage to show that storytelling can also happen through food.

Bridging Arabic and Greek cuisine

One of the first to take the stage was Chef Alexandros Sperxos, a Greek chef who has lived in Dubai for 11 years. Known for his fine-dining concepts and menu creations under the Efzin Group, he usually works in luxury kitchens, including his concept restaurant at One&Only Za’abeel. But on this day, he swapped fine dining for a family-style cooking session in Sharjah.

He prepared luqaimat, the golden, honey-soaked dough balls loved across the UAE, explaining that a similar dessert exists in Greece — called loukoumade.

SIBF visitors, from children to grandparents, watched as he fried the dough and drizzled it with honey. Many were surprised to learn the dish bridged both Arabic and Greek culinary traditions.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sperxos said this was his first time at the Sharjah Book Fair.

"It was most privilege to be here to today as my heart always lean towards Sharjah, I have loved it for many reasons. I love the culture here, the family atmosphere."

He said that he has collaborated with Sharjah TV in the past and enjoys taking part in the emirate’s cultural projects.

Pancakes with a twist of cardamom

At another session, chef and author Noor Murad brought her own story to the stage — one that blended Bahrain, England and a childhood memory.

She introduced herself with a laugh, saying, “I’m a cocktail, half English, half Arabic, so my cooking is a cocktail too.”

Her demonstration was inspired by a family ritual: making pancakes on what she called “Arabic Christmas,” a holiday her mother, who is English, and her Bahraini father celebrated together. She prepared her mother’s English-style pancakes but added a distinctly Arabic touch — cardamom.

The recipe, she explained, resembled Emirati chabab, though the texture and method were different, thicker, simpler, and made without yeast.

Her cookbook, Luqma, displayed behind her on stage, is a reflection of that blend. She named it after her grandfather’s word for “a bite,” a nod to how he used to feed her as a child. Through the book, she aims to share Arab flavours with a wider audience.

Now in its 44th edition, the Sharjah International Book Fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah, continues to grow as a global cultural platform. Alongside books and author talks, the fair features cooking shows, workshops, and performances celebrating creativity in every form.

To make it easier for visitors to reach the fair, the SBA expanded transport routes this year in cooperation with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Sharjah’s transport network. Two shuttle buses now run daily from Al Rashidiya Bus Station in Dubai and City Centre Ajman, while the FR5 marine service links Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai to Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station, with free onward boats and shuttles from Sharjah Aquarium and Al Qasba to Expo Centre Sharjah starting November 6.



Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said the new routes were introduced to ensure smooth access to one of the region’s largest cultural events.