Sharjah International Book Fair to be held from November 4 to 15 this year

The dates for this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) have been announced. The 45th edition of the book fair will take place from November 4 to 15 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The 12-day event will feature literary and intellectual discussions, activities for children and young adults, and specialised professional programmes for the publishing industry.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said that over 45 years SIBF has helped embed books in society while creating broader opportunities for Arab culture to engage with the world.

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Oman will be the guest of honour this year, with a programme showcasing its rich heritage and contemporary cultural, literary and artistic landscape. The participation will introduce visitors to the work of Omani writers, thinkers and creatives.

SBA has opened registration for local, regional and international publishers, as well as organisations involved in the book industry, through the Exhibitor Platform.