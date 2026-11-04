From manga to first Arabic books: Sharjah Book Fair opens in festive mood

The first day of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2026 brought with it the familiar sight of visitors making their way through rows of books, pausing at stands, flipping through pages and deciding which titles deserved a place in their shopping bags. For some, it was an annual ritual; for others, a first introduction to a world of stories and ideas.

Among the early visitors were schoolchildren arriving straight after classes, families browsing together and regulars keen to explore the exhibition before the crowds picked up. Some came with specific titles in mind, while others were happy to wander, discovering books across genres and languages.

For Parvati Shashikumar, Executive Director of Sharjah-based Alpha Book Shop, the early hours of the fair have their own appeal. A participant for many years, she said the first day often attracts visitors who prefer to browse without the rush.

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“On the first day, we usually see early visitors coming in to avoid the traffic and crowds that build up later. They like to take their time, browse through the stands and explore the books at their own pace,” she told Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old bookstore, which has been part of the fair for years, is expecting a good turnout this edition. Offering a 20 per cent discount on all books, the shop has brought titles from major publishers, including Scholastic and Penguin, alongside international publications and bestsellers.

Shashikumar also believes the region’s reading culture has reasons to remain resilient, despite the growing presence of digital devices and artificial intelligence.

“I don't think reading is declining because of AI and the increased use of devices, at least not in this part of the world. Given the initiatives taken by the government and schools, including school book fairs and reading programmes, there is still reason to be hopeful.”

From manga to first Arabic books, children lead the discovery

For young visitors, the attraction was often more specific. Karam Eyad, a Grade 10 student and Syrian expat, arrived straight after school, looking forward to experiencing the fair on its opening day, when he expected fewer visitors.

His shopping list included manga and anime books, along with a gift for a friend. A regular visitor who lives nearby, Eyad said the annual exhibition remained something he looked forward to, although he felt reading habits were changing.

“The fair is really cool. I come here every year, also because I live nearby. Unfortunately, I feel that most people don't read as much as they used to these days,” he said.

For 10-year-old Rossel, meanwhile, the fair was an entirely new experience. Accompanied by her parents and sister after school, she had already made her first purchase: an Arabic edition of Heidi.

“This is my first time at the book fair, and I am very excited to be here. My parents brought me after school, and my sister is here too. I bought an Arabic book called Heidi,” she said.

The excitement of finding a book to take home was also reflected in the choices of visitors exploring beyond children's fiction. Zouher Qpaqipr, who works with a book distributor at the fair, has also been participating at SIBF for almost eight years.

“Our book on offer include children's literature and university-level books to artificial intelligence, computer science and IELTS preparation, reflecting the diversity of subjects available under one roof,” said Qpaqipr.

A fair that has grown with its readers

As the opening day unfolded, the exhibition brought together different generations of readers, from children making their first purchases to booksellers and exhibitors returning to an event they have watched evolve over several decades.

Beshir Ali of Saudi Arabia-based Dar Knooz Eshbelia for Publishing and Distribution said the publishing house had participated since the exhibition's early days. Established in 1988, it specialises in Islamic books but has gradually built a collection spanning several other areas.

Its catalogue includes titles on medicine, business, entrepreneurship, family and education, alongside books on learning Arabic and Islamic studies. This year, the publisher has also added new titles on communication and other subjects.

For Ali, the fair's appeal lies not just in the opportunity to showcase books, but also in witnessing its expansion over the years. “We really enjoy being part of the book fair. It is wonderful to see how it has continued to expand over the years, and we see that growth wherever we go,” he said.

Beyond the book stalls, the fairgrounds were also alive with activity in the evening, as interactive activations, live performances and artists dancing along the walkways kept visitors entertained. Their colourful performances added to the festive atmosphere, drawing curious onlookers, families and children who paused to watch, take pictures and join in the excitement.