Sharjah International Book Fair 2025: Theme, dates, list of events

The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), one of the world’s largest book events, is back for its 44th edition this year. The 2025 fair will take place from November 5 to 16 at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together publishers, authors, artists, and readers from around the world under the theme ‘Between You and a Book.’

What makes SIBF 2025 special

This year’s edition is set to be one of the biggest yet, with:

2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries

1,200+ events and activities

250+ guests from 66 nations

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

10 countries are participating for the first time, including Iceland, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mali, Chad, Angola, Mozambique, Guinea, Senegal, and Vietnam.

The fair continues to grow each year, showcasing Sharjah’s role as a global hub for books, creativity, and culture.

Theme: Between You and a Book

This year’s theme centres on the profound, personal connection between a reader and a book.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “Every reader’s interaction with the written word becomes part of their own life story, revealing who they are and the world they carry within.”

The theme is a reminder that books do more than share stories, they help readers discover themselves.

Guest of honour: Greece

The Guest of Honour for 2025 is Greece, celebrating its long history of literature, philosophy, and art.

The Greek pavilion, inspired by ancient temples, will showcase:

600 titles from 58 Greek publishers

70 Greek participants, including writers, poets, translators, illustrators, musicians, and academics

Workshops on the Greek language, musical performances, and events inspired by Greek mythology

“We invite visitors to explore the richness of Greek language, thought, and art,” said Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d’Affaires at the Greek Embassy in the UAE.

Cultural events and workshops

SIBF 2025 will host:

300+ cultural events led by 158 Arab and international guests

750+ workshops in Arabic and English covering writing, editing, publishing, and creativity

85 stage performances from 12 countries

Workshops will be led by writers and publishing experts such as Dr. Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai, Mohammed Suleiman Abdulmalik, Abdulwahab Al-Refaie, and Lisa Dillman.

Interactive experiences

Pop-Up Academy: 24 interactive sessions led by influencers and creative professionals in media, art, and technology.

Poetry Pharmacy (UK): Visitors can get “prescriptions” of poems matched to their moods or needs — a fun and healing way to experience poetry.

Podcast Station: For the first time, the fair will host popular Arabic podcasts such as Asmar (Saudi Arabia), Karakpodcast (Oman), and Kirsi Al Ithnayn (UAE).

Cookery Corner: It will feature 42 cooking events with 15 chefs from around the world. Expect demonstrations by culinary experts like Philip Khoury, Mama Wafaa, Noor Murad, and Hawa Hassan, turning cooking into a cross-cultural story.

Supporting the publishing world

SIBF is not just for readers, it’s also a major hub for the publishing industry:

Publishers’ Training with NYU (Nov 1): For 161 publishers, including 75 from Africa, focusing on audio publishing and global sales.

Sharjah Publishers Conference (Nov 2–4): 30 workshops and business meetings with global publishing experts.

Sharjah International Library Conference (Nov 8–10): 400 librarians and information professionals exploring new trends in reading and libraries.

Smooth visitor experience

To make transport easier for visitors, shuttle buses will connect Dubai and Sharjah via Sharjah Aquarium Station. Parking will be available at Al Qasba, Sharjah Aquarium, and Expo Centre.

Additional parking and shuttle services will help manage crowds efficiently.