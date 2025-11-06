Sharjah Book Fair 2025 awards top literary creations from 2,076 entries

The winners of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair Awards (SIBF 2025) were honoured in a special ceremony held during the opening day on Wednesday. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, handed out the honours in the presence of Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

SIBF 2025, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah till November 16, with the theme 'Between You and a Book', saw a substantial increase in submissions, with 2,076 entries received. These included 184 from Emirati writers, 1,339 from Arab, 454 international, and 99 submissions for the Turjuman Award.

In the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books categories, the Best Emirati Book (Novel) Award went to Nadia Al Najjar for her work 'The Texture of Light', published by Almutawassit Publications. The Best Emirati (Academic) Book went to Trends Research & Advisory 'The Age of Pearls.. From Poverty to Prosperity', with CEO Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali receiving the award.

The Best Emirati Creative literature (Theatre) Book award went to Abdul Hakim Al Zubaidi for his work 'Texts From Nights In Cordoba', published by the Arab Theatre Authority. Asmaa Al Hamli won the Best Emirati Book (First Novel) Award for her work 'The Sand Tribe', published by Dar Boumlha Publishing and Distribution.

Meanwhile, the Best Arabic (Novel) Book Award wentto Abdelaziz Ait Bensalah for his work 'House of Life', published by Dar Meskiliani Publishing and Distribution.

In the Sharjah Award for the Best International Book categories, Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu won the Best Foreign Book Award (Fiction) for her novel 'The Creation of Half-Broken People', published by Picador Africa. Aoife Lennon-Ritchie accepted the award on her behalf. Sunita Krishnan won The Best Foreign Book Award (Non-Fiction) for her work 'I Am What I Am', published by Westland Books.

The ceremony also honoured the winners of Sharjah Award for Publishing Houses categories, including the Best Local Publishing House Award, which went to Nabti Publishing House, received by Managing Director Mohammed Abdullah Nour Al Din. Dar - Al Ahlia Bookstore won the Best Arabic Publishing House Award, with Ahmed Sufyan Abu Touq accepting the award. Penguin Random House received the Best Foreign Publisher Award, with Gaurav Shrinagesh, the company’s CEO, accepting the prize.