Sharjah initiative to support elderly: Deadline for registration announced

Names of winning institutions to be announced in September

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 7:22 PM

The deadline for registration and participation third edition of the Age-Friendly Institutions has been set for June 30, according to the Executive Office of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme.

The initiative aims to recognise and support institutions and facilities and the services they provide for the elderly in the Emirate. It targets both government and non-governmental organisations and entities.

The names of the winning institutions in the initiative will be announced in September.

The Programme aims to create an environment that meets the needs of the elderly.

The initiative also seeks to educate the community on the best practices and programmes offered to the elderly and highlights the role of the institutions and departments participating in the initiative.

Institutions participating in the initiative are required to meet three basic criteria, namely, the structural design of the building and its vitality, facilities and services and empowerment, inclusion and participation of the elderly.

The Executive Office, in cooperation with the participating institutions and departments is keen to develop the environment surrounding the elderly and improve the services provided to them.