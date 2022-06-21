Sharjah initiative to support elderly: Deadline for registration announced

The campaign urges residents to rationalise district cooling consumption
UAE5 hours ago
The deadline for registration and participation third edition of the Age-Friendly Institutions has been set for June 30, according to the Executive Office of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme.
The initiative aims to recognise and support institutions and facilities and the services they provide for the elderly in the Emirate. It targets both government and non-governmental organisations and entities.
The names of the winning institutions in the initiative will be announced in September.
The Programme aims to create an environment that meets the needs of the elderly.
The initiative also seeks to educate the community on the best practices and programmes offered to the elderly and highlights the role of the institutions and departments participating in the initiative.
Institutions participating in the initiative are required to meet three basic criteria, namely, the structural design of the building and its vitality, facilities and services and empowerment, inclusion and participation of the elderly.
The Executive Office, in cooperation with the participating institutions and departments is keen to develop the environment surrounding the elderly and improve the services provided to them.
The campaign urges residents to rationalise district cooling consumption
UAE5 hours ago
Demand increases to pre-pandemic levels as supply remains limited
UAE5 hours ago
The Crown Prince of Dubai shared the touching video on Instagram on Tuesday
UAE5 hours ago
One of the suspects was caught at the airport trying to flee the country
UAE7 hours ago
It signed agreements for opportunities worth Dh21 billion at the Make it in the Emirates Forum
UAE8 hours ago
Human, artificial intelligence collaboration sees bots ideate and deliver new forms of music
UAE8 hours ago
Indian Ambassador to the UAE also participated in the ‘Yoga Under the Dome’ session
UAE10 hours ago
On Father's Day, influencers talk about social pressures they encounter and the challenges of bringing up their children in the age of social media
UAE19 hours ago