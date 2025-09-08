  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharjah’s Industrial Area 6 to be redeveloped in 2 years in Dh283-million project

The project includes 19km of roads, 4,000 parking spaces, and a full upgrade of utility networks

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:24 PM

Sharjah’s Industrial Area 6 will undergo a major infrastructure redevelopment project expected to be completed within two years, officials announced on Monday.

The contractor has received the land and construction plans have been approved, said Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). “We will start work immediately. We are now in the implementation phase, the phase of diverting roads and executing the project, and within 24 months it will be completed,” he told Khaleej Times at a press briefing.

Al Owais added that existing businesses in the area will be provided with alternative routes, and removals will follow a well-thought-out plan to avoid disruption. “Their work will proceed without any objections. And we hope they all benefit from this project.”

According to the authority, the Dh283-million project will include:

  • Road network: 19km

  • Parking: 4,025 spaces

  • Footpaths: 40km

  • Traffic signs: 250

  • Sewage network: 16km

  • Drainage network: 14km

  • Firefighting network: 12km, 256 systems

  • Surveillance network: 9km

  • Street lighting: 20km

  • Water network: 14km

  • Gas network: 18km

  • Electricity network: 12km

  • Telecom network: 9km

  • Sewage pumping station

The SCCI also shared visual presentations of how the redeveloped area will look upon completion.

The initiative is part of Sharjah’s broader plan to modernise its industrial zones. In 2024, Dr Engineer Ihsan Al Hosani, Director of Projects at the Authority for Initiatives Implementation (Mubadara), said the total cost for developing Industrial Areas 6 and 7, along with the Al Nahda area, amounts to Dh416 million.

He noted that the projects are in line with the directives of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance infrastructure and boost competitiveness.

Officials confirmed that while Industrial Area 6 will maintain its industrial character, Industrial Area 7 and the former Al Nahda Industrial Area are being converted into investment, residential, and commercial districts.

In 2020, the emirate redeveloped the Industrial Area 10, which according to Al Owais resulted in “higher land values”, better services, and the opening of 460 new businesses. The Industrial Area 6 project marks the second phase of these infrastructure upgrades.