32-year-old Indian mother of two dies after collapsing at Sharjah home

An Indian woman died after collapsing at her home in Sharjah. Afina Basheer, 32, was a mother of two young children aged 3.5 and 1.5 years. The family hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala and has been living in Sharjah for over four years.

“She was perfectly healthy and did not show any signs of being ill,” her husband Yasser told Khaleej Times. “She was at home when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports say she collapsed and died. We don’t know the actual reason as yet.”

Afina was trained as a dentist, but her husband said that she had taken a break after her delivery to stay home with her children and look after them. “She wanted to be home with the children, especially since they are so younghe said. “Right now, I have my sister here. She is taking care of the children."

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The family had returned from their summer vacation less than a month ago. “We had gone to India for the summer vacation,” he said. “We returned on August 19.”

He added that the family are waiting for the paperwork to be completed before repatriating her body to their hometown of Malappuram in Kerala. “Her parents and two sisters are in India so we will take her body home,” he said.

Similar tragedies

This is one of the recent instances of young, seemingly healthy people collapsing and dying in the country. Earlier this year, two Indian expats collapsed and died while playing sports in Dubai. One was a 42-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala who died after collapsing while playing shuttle badminton in Dubai. Another was a a 38-year-old Dubai resident and well-known cricketer.

Doctors in the country had pointed out that hidden congenital heart defects could be one reason why such tragic incidents occur. In many cases, individuals remain unaware of underlying cardiovascular conditions until a fatal event occurs. Medical experts have consistently urged residents to undergo regular health screenings, particularly those involving the heart, even if they feel perfectly healthy. According to them, early detection can often mean the difference between life and death.

Last year, two teenagers had also died in Dubai after suddenly collapsing.