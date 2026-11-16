Sharjah inaugurates Al Dhaid bridge; lake set for completion in 2027

Sharjah today inaugurated the 320-metre entrance bridge to Al Dhaid City, signalling the completion of the first phase of the Al Dhaid Lake and Bridge project.

Work is continuing on the construction of Al Dhaid Lake under the bridge, and it is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027. It covers an area of ​​about 460,000 square meters and is expected to accommodate, when its construction work is completed, about 400 million gallons of water, according to Dr Eng. Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation Authority “Mubadara”.

The new bridge extends over the lake, and is 50 meters in width, while the road leading to it is about 2,300 meters long, which enhances accessibility to the project and connects it to the surrounding road network, he said.

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The bridge, inaugurated by Mubadara and Sharjah Road Transport Authority, was designed with:

A capacity of up to 6,000 vehicles per hour

A 280-metre ramp dedicated to trucks leading to the traffic toll gate,

A 160-metre ramp for trucks heading to Sharjah city

Underpasses with a total length of 108 meters, facilitating movement between neighboring areas, including Jebel Omar, Al Tayyiba and Tel Al Zafrane

Al Muhairi added that the development of the road network in Al Dhaid city complements efforts to enhance public transport services, through the operation of three bus routes that connect the Etihad Rail Station in Al Dhaid with a number of stations, including Al Madam Bus Station via route ER1, Al Sajaa Bus Station via route ER2, and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah via route ER3.