Sharjah: Impounded vehicles to be auctioned after 3 months of seizure

Impounded vehicles in Sharjah will now be disposed after 3 months, if the owner does not release the vehicle during this period, according to a new amendment.

The vehicles seized by the police for reasons related to traffic or criminal accidents will be publicly auctioned after three months have passed from the closing of the traffic accident file, or the issuance of the judicial ruling after coordination with the emirate's Public Prosecution.

To release a vehicle, owners will have to pay fees, which can range between Dh5,000 to Dh30,000. Read the Khaleej Times report for a complete list of the fees, as revised in early 2025.

The move comes under an amendment made to Resolution No. (3) of 2016 regarding the disposal of impounded vehicles in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Executive Council in Sharjah, held on Tuesday.

The meeting also included discussion of a number of topics related to the progress of government work, and policies of government departments and bodies.