Sharjah: Health insurance system to include parents of Emirati employees in public sector

3rd phase of the insurance system to include free treatment at the University Hospital of Sharjah for citizens aged 55 years and above

By WAM Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 11:15 PM

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the beginning of the health insurance system's third phase.

This phase includes adding the parents of Emirati employees working in the government sector in Sharjah along with those in Sharjah Police. In addition, the phase also contains free treatment at the University Hospital of Sharjah for Sharjah's citizens aged 55 years and above.

This new phase will increase the number of beneficiaries, reaching more than 50,000 Sharjah citizens. It comes after the first phase, which included the provision of health insurance for Sharjah government employees, and the second phase, in which the elderly receive free treatment at the University Hospital in Sharjah.

Held at Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, Wednesday morning, His Highness addressed several government issues that would enhance services and provide a decent life through various social, economic, and health programmes.

The meeting also discussed human resource policies and job offers for Sharjah citizens, stressing His Highness' priority in providing thriving careers to his citizens, promoting a decent life for them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairperson of Sharjah Social Services Department; Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of Sharjah Government; Omar Khalfan bin Huraimel Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Human Resources Department; and several other officials attended the meeting.