Sharjah to increase salaries for some govt employees, introduce part-time work

The salaries of certain Sharjah government employees will be increased as per a directive from Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Ruler approved the increase for 3,270 employees in the higher grades within the Sharjah government, at an annual cost exceeding Dh160 million. The increase also applies to retirees at an annual cost exceeding Dh37 million.

The directive includes adjustments to the salaries of engineers, doctors and veterinarians, pharmacists and medical technicians.

It also applies to 1,473 beneficiaries from the Social Services Department at an annual cost approaching Dh60 million — Dh3,375 for each beneficiary.

Part-time work in Sharjah government

The Sharjah Ruler has also approved a new part-time work system in the government, which allows the elderly, their spouses and retirees to work. The system offers flexible options such as working three days a week or only for specific hours.

The part-time work system aims to achieve a balance between professional and family life, improve family financial stability and provide job opportunities for those who are capable of working.

Sheikh Dr Sultan has also directed the Human Resources Department to expedite the recruitment of 1,200 citizens this year, with the aim of fulfilling Sharjah's plan to employ 3,000 male and female citizens by 2026. The current number of male and female citizens that have been employed since the beginning of the year stands at 1,800.