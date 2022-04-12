Sharjah Government Communication Award opens registrations; announces two new categories

The award ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum 2022

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 4:27 PM

The International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) has opened registrations to the 9th annual Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA). Two new award categories target UAE university youth and women’s empowerment in the workplace.

The 16 categories in government communication span diverse geographies and themes. Registrations will close on July 14, and nominations are being accepted as follows – one category is dedicated to Sharjah, three for the UAE, six for the Arab world, while six categories will accept entries from around the world.

In its 2022 edition, SGCA has expanded its scope with the addition of two new award categories. The Best University Student Initiative, held in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University, will see the 2022 edition of the IGCF present a two-day challenge for university students to develop initiatives and programmes that upskill graduates in government communication.

The second category —Best Government Communication Initiative that Empowers Women Economically (Global) — targets government, semi-government and private entities that employ government communication tools, methods, and objectives to understand and support the vital and often unpaid roles undertaken by women in the business and enterprise environment.

It seeks to highlight women's economic rights and enhance their social and political opportunities through programmes and initiatives that aim to activate their leadership and societal role.

Tariq Saeed Allay, director-General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “This year's edition of the award has introduced two new categories to recognise creativity in the academic sector and women in the workplace because both hold immense power and talent to inspire and develop government communication best practices.”