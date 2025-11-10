Sharjah: Free organic wheat seeds to be given to farmers under Ruler's grant

As many as 500 farmers in Sharjah are set to receive 20 tonnes of organic, non-GMO wheat seeds as the emirate launched the fourth phase of its major food security initiative.

The week-long distribution, a grant from Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is now underway at the administrative building of the Mleiha wheat farm.

The initiative, led by the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock, seeks to empower farmers by providing them with the necessary resources to expand organic wheat cultivation.

By increasing local production, Sharjah aims to reduce its reliance on foreign imports and strengthen its strategic food reserves.

Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative. “Continuing the distribution of organic wheat seeds to farmers, as part of the grant from the Ruler of Sharjah, contributes to expanding wheat cultivation and increasing local production,” he stated. “This reflects the government’s strategy to empower farmers to provide strategic agricultural products and reduce dependence on external imports.”

The support extends beyond just providing seeds. A team of specialised agricultural engineers will offer guidance and monitor crops throughout the season. Farmers will also receive training in modern agricultural techniques to adapt to the UAE’s climatic conditions and maximise production.

In addition to direct support, the department is developing a smart agricultural platform to monitor registered farms via satellite. This platform will provide technical information to increase production efficiency, raise awareness about preserving natural resources, and facilitate communication between farmers and sales outlets to market their products.

Mohammed Obaid Al Teneiji, Director of the Central Region Branch of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the support provided. “This grant is not limited to seed distribution; the department also offers services for ploughing and preparing agricultural land, in addition to agricultural guidance through periodic field visits to farms,” he explained.

These visits cover irrigation, fertilization, pest control, and growth monitoring to ensure the highest possible yield. At the end of the season, the department will also provide a specialised harvesting service.

Sharjah has placed a high priority on organic wheat cultivation, viewing it as a cornerstone of its food security strategy.

The emirate is committed to expanding this pioneering agricultural experiment to further increase production and encourage community participation in providing sustainable food crops.