Sharjah forms new committee to assess addiction cases, support addicts

Chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, the committee will be called the 'Addiction Case Assessment and Support Committee'

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 1:57 PM
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Sharjah has formed a new committee to assess addiction cases and support addicts in the emirate, the executive council announced on Tuesday, October 27.

Chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, the committee will be called the 'Addiction Case Assessment and Support Committee; and will operate under Sharjah Police.

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Its members will include the following officials:

  • Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department

  • Director of the Prevention and Follow-up Department

  • Director of the Suburbs Police Stations Department

  • Director of the Institutional Security Department

  • Director of the Community Security Department

  • Director of the Legal Affairs Department

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The committee will also include representatives from any other department or organisational unit added by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

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