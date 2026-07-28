Sharjah fishing camp takes students to sea to learn how to prep boat, read the weather

Learning how to prepare a fishing boat, navigate safety procedures and preserve freshly caught fish were among the skills young Emiratis gained during the first edition of a training programme at sea in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah.

For Sultan Mohammed Khalfan Al Shamsi, taking part in the inaugural Al Nokhadha (translation: Captain of the Ship) Fishermen Preparation Programme fulfilled a long-held ambition of learning the traditional fishing trade from experienced fishermen.

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Through the programme, which was aimed at passing on one of the country’s oldest professions, he gained hands-on skills and practical knowledge that he hopes to carry forward into the future.

“Joining the programme helped me achieve my dream of learning the fishing profession and working alongside experienced fishermen while learning the trade of our forefathers on strong foundations,” he said.

During the four-day programme, Sultan learned how to prepare a fishing boat before heading out to sea, became familiar with the regulatory procedures governing the profession, and received training on responding to emergency situations. He also learned techniques for cooling, preserving and selling fish while maintaining quality for consumers.

The inaugural programme was organised by the Al Hamriyah Fishermen Cooperative Society to introduce children and young people to the history of fishing in the UAE while equipping them with practical skills needed to pursue the profession.

Jamal Majid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Al Hamriyah Fishermen Cooperative Society, said the initiative aims to empower young people by preserving an important part of the UAE’s maritime heritage while ensuring fishing knowledge is passed from one generation to the next.

“The programme seeks to educate children and youth about the history of fishing in the UAE, graduate a distinguished new generation of young fishermen, strengthen environmental awareness and contribute to preserving the country’s fish stocks,” he said.

Held over four days from July 6 to July 9, the programme combined classroom instruction with practical training under the supervision of experienced local fishermen, who shared decades of knowledge and hands-on expertise with participants.

Harib Sultan bin Harib Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Al Hamriyah Fishermen Cooperative Society, said the curriculum was designed to balance theory with practical experience in the field.

“We were keen to equip the youth of Al Hamriyah with the skills needed to practice fishing through comprehensive training programmes covering both theoretical and practical aspects,” he said.

Participants received instruction in traditional aspects of the profession; they also learned maritime safety rules, how to read changing weather conditions, deal with strong winds and respond to potential challenges while at sea.

For participant Mohammed Harib Sultan bin Harib, the programme provided valuable practical experience beyond what he previously knew about fishing.

“I learned many aspects of the profession, especially how to operate a boat, prepare fishing equipment for line fishing and gargoor fishing, and I was introduced to ‘Al Daghwa’, one of the oldest and most famous fishing methods in Al Hamriyah,” he said.

Another participant, Mohammed Ahmed Saeed Al Muhairi, said learning directly from veteran fishermen made a significant difference to his understanding of the profession.

“I gained many skills from experienced and well-known fishermen. Their willingness to share their knowledge professionally through both practical and theoretical training benefited all of us. I thoroughly enjoyed this meaningful experience,” he said.

Organisers said the programme’s first edition exceeded expectations, with assessments showing participants had developed greater confidence and practical readiness to pursue fishing.

“We have seen genuine enthusiasm among the youth of Al Hamriyah to learn and practice fishing,” Al Muhairi said. “We are committed to preserving this profession because it is an important part of our heritage and history.”

Following the success of the inaugural edition, the cooperative plans to organise future programmes to train more young fishermen, continuing its efforts to promote sustainable fishing by transferring knowledge and expertise from one generation to the next through carefully designed training programmes.