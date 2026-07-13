Sharjah Ruler announces fish drying factory in Kalba, new festival for traditional foods

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the construction of a fish drying factory in Kalba on Monday during a phone interview on the "Direct Line" programme, aired on Sharjah Radio and Television.

"In conjunction with this, we have allocated a site for the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise the Jashe and Sahnah Festival in Kalba on September 24," Sheikh Dr Sultan said. "We thank the Chamber for the distinctive festivals it organises across the emirate's cities."

Jashe refers to sun-dried fish, traditionally made from sardines, while sahnah is a fermented fish condiment. Both were staples of daily life on the UAE's east coast for generations, prepared by fishing communities to preserve the catch through leaner seasons. They remain popular in Emirati households today.

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Factory to support fishermen

The fish drying factory was first discussed publicly in January, when the Sharjah Chamber held a coordination meeting with the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority and the Kalba Municipal Council. Officials said at the time that the project, directed by the Sharjah Ruler, would develop the heritage craft using modern methods that meet food quality and safety standards, raise the added value of local fish products, reduce waste, and improve storage and marketing, ultimately boosting fishermen's incomes.

The new festival extends a model the Chamber has already established on the East Coast. Its Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, held annually in Dibba Al Hisn, celebrates traditional fish salting and drying techniques and has grown into a major heritage and economic event, with its exhibition space more than doubling in its latest edition.

Kalba's transformation continues

The announcement adds to a sweeping development drive in Kalba that Sheikh Dr Sultan launched in April 2019. The city is preparing for a series of major inaugurations this December, including the Jebel Deem project, Al Hayar lake and rest area, Wadi Al Helo roads, and the corniche, alongside the Khor Kalba City heritage district, the Kalba Heritage Museum, and the Shell Theatre.